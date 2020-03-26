Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.08% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.