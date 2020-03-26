Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Moelis & Co worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.08%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 16,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $637,016.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

