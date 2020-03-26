Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,854 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Masonite International worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5,399.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,235,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,577,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

DOOR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 11,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

