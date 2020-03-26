Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,910 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $3,774,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN traded down $14.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 517,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,477. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.90. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.