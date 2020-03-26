Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,611 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $6,589,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $4,283,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 342,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,161. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

