Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,856 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 551,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

