Stifel Financial Corp Sells 27,821 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 369,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $8,446,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

