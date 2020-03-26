Stifel Financial Corp Sells 30,474 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 777,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

