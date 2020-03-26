Stifel Financial Corp Sells 37,984 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,857,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 338,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,587. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

