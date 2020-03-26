Stifel Financial Corp Sells 39,939 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,939 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after buying an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 376,343 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 160,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,992. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.