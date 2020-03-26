Stifel Financial Corp Sells 52,472 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BankUnited worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2,835.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 52,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

