Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,435 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 45,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

