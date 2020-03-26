Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,067 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $84,789,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,276.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3,223.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 422,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,773,000 after buying an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 182,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,400. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

