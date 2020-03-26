Stifel Firstegy Lowers Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Hold

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

