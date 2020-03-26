Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 26th (ACNB, AEGN, AP, ARCH, AREC, ASHTY, AVAV, BMCH, BSGM, CEL)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 26th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

