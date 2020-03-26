Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 26th (ADM, AFX, AV, BAS, BEZ, DLG, DRI, FME, FRE, GXI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 325 ($4.28). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 440 ($5.79). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 290 ($3.81). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €88.30 ($102.67) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €59.50 ($69.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 122 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.96). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 32 ($0.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 175 ($2.30). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 34 ($0.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 715 ($9.41). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 140 ($1.84). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 475 ($6.25). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 49 ($0.64). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €137.00 ($159.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €113.00 ($131.40) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €208.00 ($241.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

