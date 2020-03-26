Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (AA, AAOI, AAPL, AER, ALDX, ALIM, ASML, ASPU, AVAL, BA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Get Alcoa Corp alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to .

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corp from to .

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. They currently have a price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of .

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from to .

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). The firm issued an underperform rating and a target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from to .

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.