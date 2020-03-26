Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (AAPL, AGFMF, CSCO, ELUXY, ENGIY, LEN, MHGVY, NLS, NTAP, PSTG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is expected to continue, as it ended first-quarter fiscal 2020 on a strong note. Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53% and 2.9%, respectively. The metrics also grew 71.6% and 16.5% in the quarter, respectively, aided by higher deliveries and continued operating leverage on the back of technological efforts. Margins also improved from a year ago, which was attributed to its efforts toward reducing construction costs. However, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on customer traffic in the near future. Lennar has suspended its previously provided fiscal 2020 guidance. Estimates have moved south in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the stock.”

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.