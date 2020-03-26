Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (BC8, CCJ, CESDF, CYRX, FRA, GOOG, KAR, KELTF, MEGEF, MNGPF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

