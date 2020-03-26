Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,898 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 1,255 call options.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 348,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other news, insider Phillip John Kardis II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. Also, CEO Matthew Lambiase purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

