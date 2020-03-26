Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the average volume of 416 call options.

HSIC traded up $6.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 405,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,093. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,039,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,762,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

