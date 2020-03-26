Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,640 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Store Capital worth $39,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,695,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Store Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after buying an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after buying an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,667. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

