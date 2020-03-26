Storeum (STO) Price Down 90.3% Over Last Week

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Over the last week, Storeum has traded down 90.3% against the U.S. dollar. Storeum has a total market cap of $79.46 million and approximately $136,767.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004303 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002705 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Storeum Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

