Storm (STORM) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Storm has a market cap of $8.10 million and $458,689.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, WazirX, Radar Relay, YoBit, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bitbns, IDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.