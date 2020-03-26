Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:SBS traded up €3.40 ($3.95) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). The stock had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.59. Stratec has a 12-month low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 12-month high of €77.60 ($90.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The stock has a market cap of $773.39 million and a P/E ratio of 75.98.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

