Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.67 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and Cryptomate. Stratis has a total market cap of $25.67 million and $684,569.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007340 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034090 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,735,223 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Crex24, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Poloniex, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

