Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $5,872.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Bitbns and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

