Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.29.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $12.94 on Thursday, hitting $258.46. 54,433,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

