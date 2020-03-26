Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUMO. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Sumo Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.80 ($2.58).

Shares of Sumo Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,793. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.07 million and a P/E ratio of 91.88.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

