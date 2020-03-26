Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

