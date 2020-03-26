SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will post $53.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $55.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year sales of $189.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.90 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $178.30 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $206.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.47 on Thursday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.91.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

