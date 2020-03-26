SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDE shares. Northland Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

