Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,015 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.40% of Sunoco worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sunoco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian A. Hand purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

