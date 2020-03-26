Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,552. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $64,960.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,883,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,778,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,163. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.