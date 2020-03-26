SunTrust Banks Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $70.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Square stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

