SunTrust Banks Lowers Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $23.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

