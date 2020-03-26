Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

SUNW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.77. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

