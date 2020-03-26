Suretly Achieves Market Cap of $57,345.82 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $57,345.82 and $153.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

