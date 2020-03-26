Surge Energy (SGY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Surge Energy (TSE: SGY) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – Surge Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.50.

3/11/2020 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Surge Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.50.

3/10/2020 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.60 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.75.

2/12/2020 – Surge Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$1.65.

2/12/2020 – Surge Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$1.80 to C$1.65.

1/31/2020 – Surge Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,482. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Surge Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

Get Surge Energy Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.96%.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 988,849 shares in the company, valued at C$316,431.68.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.