SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.59% of SurModics worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.65 million, a P/E ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.09. SurModics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SurModics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

