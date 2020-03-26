Susan Forrester Acquires 25,000 Shares of National Veterinary Care Ltd (ASX:NVL) Stock

National Veterinary Care Ltd (ASX:NVL) insider Susan Forrester acquired 25,000 shares of National Veterinary Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,250.00 ($63,297.87).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.65 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. National Veterinary Care Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.75 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of A$3.72 ($2.64). The company has a market cap of $246.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21.

National Veterinary Care Company Profile

National Veterinary Care Limited provides veterinary services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a network of clinics that provide services, such as acupuncture, blood tests, chemotherapy, dental radiography, desexing, digital radiography, electrocardiograph, heartworm injections, health exams, and healthy nutrition programs.

