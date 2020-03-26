sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,697.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1,697.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00014541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,083,691 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

