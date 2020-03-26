SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.87.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.87. 38,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,894. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

