SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of SVB Financial Group worth $104,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.