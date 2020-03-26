SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.35% of SVB Financial Group worth $45,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.75. The stock had a trading volume of 508,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,894. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

