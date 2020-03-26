SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791,290 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 1.79% of SVMK worth $43,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SVMK by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,443 shares of company stock valued at $11,330,653. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 19,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,192. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

