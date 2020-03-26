Swing (SWING) Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Swing has a total market cap of $158,143.63 and approximately $354.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded 276.2% higher against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,492,810 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.