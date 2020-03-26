Swipe Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00007611 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market cap of $31.23 million and $8.08 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

