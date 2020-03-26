Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 80 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 101 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 119 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 103.83.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

