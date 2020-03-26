SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.33-0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.6 million.SWK also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.63-1.66 EPS.

SWK stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 6,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

